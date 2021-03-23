The wife of celebrity rapper Nyashinski, Zia Jepkemei Bett, has gone public about her struggle with baby weight following the birth of the couple’s first child in March last year.

Taking to Instagram, Zia confessed that she hated how she looked whenever she looked in the mirror before she resolved to make the necessary changes.

Zia Bett also shared pictures showing her transformation after she embarked on a weight loss journey.

“I’ve really debated posting this transformation, only cause I can’t believe that’s how I’d been walking these streets and no one told me 😅 But honestly, after bringing life into this world, anything beyond taking care of a newborn is a favour 🤷🏾‍♀️ Though for me, I vividly remember looking in the mirror and just hating how I looked and felt. I didn’t wanna feel like that anymore. I knew I could look better, I knew I could feel better,” she wrote.

The fashion entrepreneur said she tried several approaches to losing the baby weight.

“If that’s you regardless of whether you’ve had a baby or not, the biggest lesson I’ve learnt in my health & fitness journey so far is to break that mental cage. Take it a day at a time. I’ve tried keto/healthy eating/working out so many times & it does get overwhelming to imagine your life without all those delicious things, or just magically going to the gym every day, but just put your mind to that ONE day. “Today, I’m eating healthy” & that’s all you focus on that day. Tomorrow will figure itself out. Then do the same thing the next day & the next day. When the day gets hard, break it down to hours. “This hour I’m eating healthy” etc until you acquire that discipline,” she advised.

Zia said she will be sharing more details on her transformation with her followers in a bid to inspire them.

“I feel strongly to share my journey cause I know weightloss/staying healthy is a battle we all struggle with. I’ll strive to be as real as possible, in the hopes that I’ll inspire even if it’s one person. Let me know what you’d like to know more about & I’ll do my best to share my experience with you. Happy Monday! Let’s get it! 💪🏽.”