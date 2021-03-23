Huddah Monroe kicked off the week on Monday with some nuggets of ‘wisdom’ with regards to cheating in relationships.

Through a series of posts on Instagram, the popular social media personality condemned cheating on the side of men saying women are generally more faithful.

“Men act like women don’t get d*** thrown at them every minute. Every place they walk if there are men, it’s guaranteed some will want to hit. But we respect ourselves enough no to f*** around coz we respect our significant other,” one of Huddah’s posts reads.

The OnlyFans entrepreneur went on to state that men are greedy and lack of self-control, further advising women to give their cheating partners a taste of their own medicine.

“What a man can do, a woman can do even better. Women are just more respectful until respect is no longer served and they move,” wrote the outspoken cosmetics entrepreneur.

She added: “Once a woman cheats, it means she has feelings for that other person. Or always wanted that person coz their en ain’t available.”

Huddah also spared some words to men saying: “If you can’t take the imagination that your woman can cheat on you, then before doing it, ask yourself, “what would I do if she did it to me?”

According to the Huddah Cosmetics CEO, cheating on the side of men should be an abomination and unacceptable in this day and age.

Here are Huddah’s sworn affidavits.