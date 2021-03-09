Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu sounded a warning to all landgrabbers in the city vowing to reclaim all public land.

Kananu said her administration will soon start reclaiming grabbed land across Nairobi before putting it to good use.

She also vowed to end the land-grabbing menace and ensure any unutilized public land in Nairobi is put to its rightful use.

“As Nairobi County government, we want to make sure that all public land in the capital is well utilized. If it is a school land, let it serve its purpose. If there is any land that is grabbed then we are going to repossess it and make sure it reverts to the public,” she said.

The former Disaster Management and Coordination chief officer spoke during a fundraiser at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) church in Utawala.

At the same time, Ms Kananu pledged to enhance service delivery to Nairobians.

“I will ensure that Nairobi City County offers services to the common man. I am talking of water services which is a common problem to the mwananchi,” she said.