List of 17 Flood-Damaged Footbridges in Nairobi to Be Rebuilt at a Cost of Kes.500m

The government has earmarked Sh500 million to reconstruct 17 footbridges in Nairobi that were destroyed by recent floods.

Justus Onyikwa, a deputy director at the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), announced that the agency has prioritized Nairobi for rehabilitation efforts, with a focus on areas severely affected by the floods, to ensure prompt attention and maintenance.

“The estimated cost to complete work on the 17 footbridges is about Sh500 million. We are currently concentrating solely on Nairobi before rolling out repairs across the country. We will address all roads while seeking additional funds to cover all affected areas,” Onyikwa told Sunday Nation.

He estimated that over 80 percent of the bridges sustained damage.

KURA will prioritize areas such as Mathare, Kamukunji, Kibra, Embakasi South, Kabete, Langata, and Westlands constituencies, which have large populations and urgent needs for safe crossings over dangerous rivers.

“We are focusing on densely populated regions, including the Jerusalem neighborhood along the Nairobi River, which is heavily populated. Other key areas need improved access to services, as many affected are school children and commuters. The original bridges in these locations were washed away, so we are rebuilding them from the ground up,” he said.

Onyikwa added that they are reconstructing bridges around 50 meters in length, enhancing their clearance and bringing them up to standard.

“Initially, these bridges were basic two-row structures serving as small crossings at designated places. Now, we are improving and increasing their clearance while ensuring they meet required standards. Since the floods compromised the bridges’ supports, we are building new bridges in some areas and eliminating others that were already in disrepair,” he said.

Footbridges being reconstructed include Gitathuru-Wanjiru Footbridge, Mandera-Koria Footbridge, Lungalunga-Viwandani Footbridge, Mosque Road Footbridge, Ngumba Bridge, Huruma (Ghetto area) Footbridge, and Madoya Bridge.

Others under reconstruction are Gitathuru-Utalii Hotel Footbridge, Kisii Footbridge, Kiambiu-Uhuru Bridge, Ruthimitu-Uthiru Bridge, Nyando Bridge, Sarang’ombe Footbridge, Sarang’ombe Motorable Bridge, and Mumwe Road Box Culvert.