South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro was Monday charged with malicious damage to property contrary to Section 339(1) of the Penal Code.

The lawmaker was charged that on 4/3/2021 at Kiamokama location within Masaba Sub County in Kisii County jointly with others not before the court willfully damaged motor vehicle windscreen, doors, and windows of a Toyota Sienta all valued at Ksh200,000, the property of Peter Karanja.

Osoro pleaded not guilty before chief Magistrate Nathan Shiundu. His defence lawyers Alice Wahome, Gladys Boss, Wilkins Ochoki, Mose Nyambega and Japhet Mutai pleaded with the court to release him on a free bond.

Lead lawyer Wilkins Ochoki argued Osoro is a public official hence he is not a flight risk.

The prosecution (DPP) opposed the free bond and cash bail saying it is too lenient for the accused.

The magistrate released Osoro on a bond of Ksh100, 000 bond and a cash bail of Ksh50,000.

The case was set for mention on March 22, 2021.