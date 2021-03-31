Comedian Eric Omondi met with Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa on Tuesday, March 30 to discuss how the government can help the entertainment industry.

The CS reached out to Omondi to come up with ideas on how Kenyan creatives can be cushioned against the negative financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent govt measures.

“Cabinet Secretary Devolution Hon. Eugene Wamalwa called me to his office today to discuss different ways in which the ministry can help support artists during these hard times,” Omondi said.

The comedian said Wamalwa tasked him with coming up with solutions to the challenges facing the entertainment industry.

“He challenged that apart from myself as Eric Omondi, how can the industry be salvaged, and told me to come back with resolutions on the same.

“Because it is not something I can do by myself, I said I’d have to consult other artistes and deliver the recommendation next week,” Omondi explained.