A young man was Monday arraigned in a Nairobi court for allegedly throwing a woman from the 12th floor of a building while they were on their first date.

The court heard that the accused Moses Gatama Njoroge had invited Eunice Wangari Wakimbi to Ambank House where his office is situated in Nairobi’s Central Business District on September 13, 2020.

The pair had initially met on Facebook before Ms Wangari travelled from her Karura home in Kiambu County to Nairobi’s CBD to meet her date.

When she arrived at Ambank House, Moses picked her at the reception and they proceeded to the 12th floor where they spent time together and later decided to go out for lunch.

They went to Simbiza Hotel where they bought chicken and chips and thereafter went to Naivas supermarket, Moi Avenue where they bought an alcoholic drink – 750 ml Captain Morgan, and a soda.

They returned to Ambank House where they enjoyed their meal and washed it down with the rum.

Moses and Eunice continued drinking until around 7.30 pm when the latter decided to leave. However, Moses did not like the idea and said he wanted to spend the night with her.

When she rebuffed his sexual advances, an argument ensued leading to a fight, during which Moses threw Eunice through a window on the 12th floor.

While recounting her ordeal in court on Monday, Eunice told Nairobi Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu that she survived the fall because she landed on the 9th floor.

The 20-year-old woman sustained serious pelvic injuries and was taken to KNH where she spent two months receiving treatment.

Eunice Wangari was still in crutches when she testified against her attacker before Nairobi Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu.

Moses was charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm to Eunice Wangari.

The matter is still in court.