Tanzania has just moments ago confirmed the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Vice President Suluhu Samia made the announcement on national TV, saying that President Magufuli has died of ‘heart problems’.

Mama Samia said that the late president has been admitted in hospital since March 6, 2021.

The former president had gained the notorious title of ‘Africa’s biggest Covid denier’, and it is widely believed that he contracted Covid a few weeks ago.

The virus is particularly fatal for people with pre-existing conditions, of which Magufuli is believed to have had. There are numerous reports that he has had a heart problem for many years.

Here’s the video announcement.

BREAKING: Tanzania President John Magufuli is dead pic.twitter.com/IPuVcCWXER — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 17, 2021

This is a developing story…