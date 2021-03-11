Eleven students at Manga Girls Model school in Nyamira sustained injuries while saving a suicidal schoolmate.

The suicidal Form One girl had attempted to jump from the second floor of a storeyed lecture hall on Saturday. But the eleven girls acted quickly and convened at the bottom of the hall to save their colleague from falling to her death.

During the successful rescue mission, the life-saving girls sustained bruises and minor injuries. Police said one of the girls lost a tooth.

The heroines were taken to Manga Sub-County Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

It remains unclear why the student attempted to take her own life. However, teachers at the boarding institution said the girl had been caught in possession of items stolen from her schoolmates.

The teenager was taken to Sengera Police Station, K24 reports.