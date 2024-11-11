Sakaja Dismisses Claims of Plot to Oust Wetang’ula as Speaker

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja dismissed rumors claiming there was a plot to remove Moses Wetang’ula as National Assembly Speaker.

Speaking at a church service in Khwisero, Kakamega County, Sakaja assured the public that there were no such plans and urged those eyeing the position to abandon their ambitions.

“I was concerned when I heard the rumors about Wetang’ula. Wetang’ula is here to stay as the Speaker of the National Assembly,” Sakaja stated, adding, “Those hoping to take his seat should stop. We must not be a country that always brings people down.”

The service, which was attended by President William Ruto, also saw speeches from other leaders, including Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale, Governor Fernandes Barasa, and Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka.

Sakaja also took the opportunity to thank Acting Interior CS Musalia Mudavadi for his leadership and collaboration with the President. He further urged all Kenyans to register for the Social Health Authority, explaining that the scheme would address long-standing healthcare challenges.

Sakaja emphasized that registration would ensure the allocation of resources to health facilities and a consistent supply of medication for patients.