A surgeon has sued the government over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Sh4.5 billion car grant for Members of County Assemblies.

Dr. Magare Gikenyi J.Benjamin filed papers at the Milimani Law Court arguing that the grant is illegal. He said the Salaries and Remuneration Commission has not told the public which law was used to approve the conversion of car loans to car grants and neither has the grant been subjected to public participation.

According to the medic, the actions of SRC are illegal, irregular and irrational as the grants are for personal gain and not service to the people

“The 1st respondent(SRC) actions were not in public interest and it is not prudent use of scarce public financial resources to ensure sustainability and intergenerational equity,” court papers read.

All the 47 county Assemblies have been named as respondents in the cases.

Dr Magare also claimed it is unfair for the SRC to discriminate against healthcare workers yet favor MCAs based on political importance and convenience.

He avered that the car grant was used as a means to pass the BBI Bill.

The doctor sais the MCAs offered themselves for office without being coerced and therefore they should not turn around and arm-twist Kenyans or any government office.

“…they should not blackmail Kenyans and other government offices to accept their personal issues choreographed as national interest,” he said.

The doctor said it is wrong for anybody including the President to campaign for a particular cause using public funds as an inducement.