A woman who was fed up with her husband’s delay in settling her dowry took the bull by the horns and delivered her husband’s cows to her parents.

Caroline Nang’onda Simiyu from Shangazi village in Lugari, Kakamega county waited when her husband was away Tuesday and took two of his cows to her parents’ homestead as dowry. One of the cows is said to be expectant.

Nang’onda lamented that she had lived with her husband Augustine Muhanji for many years yet he had not cleared her bride price.

Muhanji told K24 that they have been married for 20 years, and are blessed with four children. Their fifth child is deceased.

He also claimed that he was planning to offset the dowry balance, having already taken two cows to his wife’s parents.

Muhanji’s father, Nathan Muhanji, said it was against Luhya traditions for his daughter-in-law to drive off a pregnant cow.

“It is a taboo for a cow given as dowry while pregnant to give birth at the woman’s homestead,” said the senior Muhanji.

“My son had already taken two cows to Caroline’s home as dowry, and was in the process of taking another two when his wife decided to take matters into her own hands,” Nathan added.