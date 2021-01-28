Opposition leader Raila Odinga has implored President Uhuru Kenyatta to reshuffle his government due to the growing division in the ruling party Jubilee.

Speaking during an interview with Meru-based radio station Thiiri FM on Wednesday morning, the ODM party leader said the President was doing everything to make things work but Ruto was busy fighting the government.

“The Jubilee government has problems because of the divisions. Even when EACC, DCI, and DPP arrest suspects, MPs allied to Jubilee make a lot of noise. This cannot be blamed on the opposition. The corruption is a problem of Jubilee and not the opposition,” he said.

Raila further said it is time Uhuru made some changes or risk endangering the country’s economy.

“The President is doing a lot to ensure things work out but he is being opposed. The house is divided, with groups pulling in different directions. If I were President Uhuru Kenyatta, I would say ‘enough is enough’…

“He should make changes in his government, otherwise I am afraid nothing much will come from this administration in the next one-and-a-half years. This is dangerous for our economy,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister maintained that he was still in the opposition and his only pact with the Jubilee government was the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“We are still in the opposition and MPs elected under ODM keep the government in check. I also advise the President when I see something going wrong,” he said.