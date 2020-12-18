The famous Kyallo sisters are seemingly thriving in the business world after the middle sibling sister, Mercy Kyallo, marked an important milestone for her leather business.

Barely six months after the older sister, Betty, relaunched her beauty spot, Mercy Kyallo has officially opened the first physical store for her leather goods manufacturing company, Yallo leather.

The businesswoman opened the flagship store at Rosslyn Riviera Mall in Nairobi on Wednesday, December 16. Among those who attended the colourful launch at the up-market suburb of Rosslyn were Kyallo’s family, friends, colleagues and clients.

Mercy, who once sold only four bags in two years when she started out in 2014, noted that it was a dream come true to have a physical location for her business.

“Yesterday was a magical day! In the presence of my family, friends, colleagues and clients, we officially opened the first Yallo leather flagship store. Dreams do come true!” she said.

Ms Kyallo added: “The speeches were powerful & outstanding!! It was great to be in a room of amazing people!”

Mercy’s sister Betty was equally elated as she took to social media to thank God.

“My God Almighty I Love You. God, You are amazing, You are Gracious and Kind. I Love what You are doing in my family. I love You for we are so blessed. That we opened a store today. Thank You that even when the world tries to bring us down YOU have shamed the transgressors and set us High. GOD YOU ARE GREAT TODAY AND ALWAYS. @mercykyallo you have made us proud. I love you. I love @yalloleather,” she professed.

