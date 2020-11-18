Outspoken city lawyer Donald Kipkorir is the latest public figure to test positive for COVID-19.

The corporate law and commercial lawyer is hospitalized at the Aga Khan University Hospital. This was revealed by Kipkorir’s ‘BFF’, Prof Makau Mutua, who on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish him a quick recovery.

Prof Mutua also shared photos showing Donald Kipkorir on oxygen support.

“I wish my BFF — the eminent lawyer @DonaldBKipkorir— a quick and full recovery from Covid-19. Thanks to the great staff at the Aga Khan University Hospital who’ve been giving him excellent care. He will completely recover and come back even stronger,” he tweeted.

Kipkorir had on November 13 sent out a tweet thanking friends for their prayers.

“In addition to my Family & Staff, I thank my friends for raising their hands in supplication & Dua to Almighty God & Allah & constantly sending me prayers.

“Thanks for all your prayers. Let me your heal now,” he tweeted.

This came a week after the flamboyant lawyer had hosted a group of friends at his palatial mansion to watch the US Elections.

Some photos of the get-together: