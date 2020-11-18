Shock has engulfed residents of Mangoita Village in Konoin sub-county, Bomet after a middle-aged man set himself on fire.

28-year-old Boniface Kirui is said to have returned home drunk from a traditional initiation ceremony on Monday night before the incident.

Konoin sub-county Police boss Alex Shikondi said Kirui picked a quarrel with his wife and some relatives before locking himself in a timber shed. He then set a mattress and some cushions on fire, his family said.

Efforts by the villagers to put out the fire were futile.

Area chief John Chepkwony said the deceased had been contemplating suicide on account of a series of domestic quarrels.

Kiruii is said to have been in a nasty fall out with his mother before the Monday suicide.

“We are told his mother was no longer living in the same compound with the man due to his violent behavior towards members of the family, he had recently been in a fight with one of his relatives,” Mr. Chepkwony said.

Police officers from Mogogosiek police station visited the scene and moved the body to Kapkatet mortuary.