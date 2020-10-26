A tea farmer from Bureti constituency, Kericho County, is fighting for his life in hospital after severing his genitals, Standard reports.

Getarwet Sub-Location Assistant Chief Sylvester Sigei said the 70-year-old man mutilated his manhood with a kitchen knife after his family accused him of philandering with village women especially widows at the expense of taking care of his family.

“When the man’s wife and children confronted the man over wasting limited tea earnings on village women, the man denied the accusation and for good measure decided to chop off his manhood,” said Sigei.

According to the administrator, the man has four acres of tea that his family claims they have never enjoyed tea bonus paid by Kenya Tea Development Agency despite being the ones who work on the farm.

“Among the other accusation levelled against the man is that his has even used the tea bonus to construct a permanent house for one of the widow’s he intends to inherit yet he has not constructed a good house for his own family,” added Sigei.

The chief said neighbours found the man in a pool of blood while clutching his manhood that was held in place by a few ligaments.

He was rushed to Litein hospital for reconstructive surgery, with s source at the hospital reportedly saying the procedure to reattach the hanging manhood took three hours.

According to the Standard, the medic declined to divulge more information.