A woman who posed for a photo with Deputy President William Ruto is counting losses after three armed thugs stormed her house in Nairobi’s Mathare area.

Rodah Ingashani said the robbers also shot her son, Kevin Ambutsi, during the ordeal in the wee hours of Friday.

“Three hooded attackers, with big jackets and wearing facemasks, broke into our house at around 12.30 am. They shot my son after he confronted them. They robbed us of Sh18,000, electronic gadgets and phones, all valued at Sh85,000,” she told reporters.

In a police report filed at the Pangani Police Station, Ingashani said the robbers were armed with guns and ordered everyone to surrender after they broke into her house on the fifth floor.

“I heard a commotion and then a loud bang, but it didn’t occur to me that it was a gunshot. I woke up only to see a hooded man next to my bed. I then heard a voice from the living room, warning us not to raise the alarm,” she added.

One of the gunmen reportedly shot her 17-year-old son in the stomach. The teenager was rushed to MSF Hospital on Juja Road before being transferred to KNH for specialised treatment. He has since been discharged.

“He is doing well now because he can talk, unlike over the weekend when he was too weak,” said the boy’s mother.

Ingashani suspects the robbers raided her home believing she had received money from the DP.

She said she shared her photo with DP Ruto on Facebook two days before the attack, attracting a lot of views and comments.

Ingashani, who works at the Mlango Kubwa MCA’s office, had escorted six people from her ward to DP Ruto’s residence in Karen when the photo was taken.

“Contrary to what many believe, we were not given any money. I suspect the robbers thought we had a lot of money as they kept demanding more cash,” she said.

Detectives recovered a spent cartridge at the scene as investigations continue.

Ms Ingashani has since pulled down the picture and vacated her house.