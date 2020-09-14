Isaac Hunja is a physical and wellness coach and the founder of Hunja Active. He spoke to Standard Hustle about the Fitness and Wellness industry in Kenya.

Describe the fitness and wellness industry in Kenya and Africa at large?

The wellness industry in Kenya is one that is rapidly growing, over the last decade, there has been an up-turn in Kenyans taking their wellness more seriously. We have also seen a myriad of wellness facilities cropping up around the country, and especially in the capital city. Around Africa, there has also been a much larger emphasis on wellness as well. In more developed nations such as South Africa, there seems to be a wellness facility on every street! This has been an encouraging evolution to witness in the industry.

What does a fitness center comprise of?

A fitness center is one that has a facility, physical or digital, in which a client seeking to better their fitness and overall wellness, can get informed, guided, and professional assistance in the steps they should take to reach their respective goals. Most fitness centers in Kenya are of the commercial gym category featuring a room full of fitness machines, professional instructors, and backed by a community of like-minded individuals all reaching for similar goals.

More people are becoming conscious of their health and fitness, what do you offer to cater to this segment?

First and foremost, at Hunja Active we believe that anyone that is taking their health and wellness seriously is and always will be, an athlete. However, our primary clientele are those that are just getting into their wellness journeys. We like to refer to one’s attempt to reach a wellness goal as a ‘journey’ because it is one that has to be taken with a long-term approach. For someone just beginning their journey, they first require assessment, goal analysis, and a gradual introduction of the various daily habits they must do to consistently approach those goals. When you sign up as a client with us you get all of that together with a strong community of athletes from around the world all coming together virtually every day to train together and build each other up.

As a fitness and wellness coach, would you recommend someone to have their own gym at home?