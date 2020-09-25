Kenyan songbird Gin Ideal has rebranded and is set to drop her new album in the coming days.

Dubbed ‘Gin n Tonic’, the project features a variety of genres and seeks to put Gin Ideal on the continental stage.

“I have been in the music scene for a while now and I believe it is time for my complete music takeover. Having made my showbiz impact both in Kenya and Uganda, my focus is now to popularize my music across other parts of Africa. That is why my new project is big. That is why I have made unprecedented move working on collabos with artistes nobody expected me to. And that is why this will be ‘Gin and Tonic’. It’s a cocktail of sorts. This will be Gin Ideal serving a new concoction,” says the singer.

Adding: “See, there is a way people sometimes put you in a box. At some point, people branded me as a dancehall act and probably that is what they knew of me. My new album features a variety of genres and cuts across ages and geographical boundaries. It’s rich in content while still maintaining that feel-good touch. Personally, I’m anxious about this and all my fans should be too.”

Gin Ideal moved to Taurus Musik music stable after exiting Grandpa Records. She also ventured into cosmetics entrepreneurship last year before focusing on the new album.

“I’d say Grandpa Records gave me a platform to start off as a singer. I also learned songwriting while there. With time, I have learned to carry music professionally and as a business. Time has matured me up and my latest projects do say it all. I also owe it to people I have met on the trade – who have helped make me the star I am today. I don’t want to give it all out but Gin and Tonic has a number of Kenya musicians like NaiBoi as well as other leading artists from East Africa like Spice Diana,” she said.