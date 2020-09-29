Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi has reiterated that he is only interested in service delivery and not politics.

Speaking in an interview on NTV, the Major-General also rubbished claims that his appointment is not a military take over.

“I saw a lot of suffering in the city especially in informal settlements. It’s my duty to deliver. I am not looking for votes. I have taken this as a national duty,” he said.

“When politicians see you serving common citizens, they think that you are cutting down their influence. I have no problem with Governor Sonko. I am doing this job on his behalf,” added Badi.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in fixing the capital city saying he works every day of the work and has managed to achieve most of his goals.

“I was sworn-in in the afternoon and started working that night. I work on all days of the week from 7 am and I get home past 9 pm. Within the first 200 days in office, we have managed to achieve over 100 percent of what we intended to,” he said.

On court battles regarding the legality of the NMS, Badi said: There was a judgement for me to take over all the four functions after the court ruling. I am now focused on my work. When it is done, the common citizen will not care whether it was done by a member of the disciplined forces or a civilian.”

The NMS boss added that he is actualizing plans that previous county administrations failed to implement.

“I inherited the plans which had never been implemented,” he said, adding that one such plan is the upgrading of Mama Lucy hospital to a level five referral facility.

“We will have 18 new ICU beds at Mama Lucy hospital and 10 at Mbagathi.”

NMS has also embarked on the construction of 19 more hospitals targeting all 17 Sub counties. Four of the 19 Hospitals are at an advanced stage of construction.

“The facilities will create at least 400 jobs in the medical profession,” he said.

On the city’s water shortage problems, Badi said NMS has sunk 188 Boreholes mostly in informal settlements to ensure reliable supply of water necessary in the fight against Covid-19.

“Once complete, the Northern Corridor water project will help lessen the burden in the city,” he said, noting that although there is enough water, the supporting infrastructure was ineffective.