The rumored girlfriend of gospel disc jockey Sammy Muraya alias DJ Mo has shot down allegations that they are an item.

Word on the street had it that Joyce Maina, a presenter with Switch TV, was dating the married DJ after she posted to her Instagram pictures of her mystery man.

Taking to her Insta-story to quash the rumour, the ‘ChatSpot’ host said she wouldn’t be caught dead dating a married man let alone posting him on social media.

“Here is something else for you to screenshot. How dumb do you think I am to post a married man (Not that I would ever be with one) on my IG?” wrote Ms Maina.

She further laughed off the dating claims saying: “Fake news is actually Hilarious…Weh! So you guys went from not knowing what the man looks like (You just have a blurry photo that makes him look like a shadow) and now all over sudden its DJ MO. Lol.”

Joyce added: “You guys must have gotten A+ in composition writing, juu hii ni story mumejiandikia.”