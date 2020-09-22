Suspects in the murder of businessman Kevin Omwenga have been granted bail.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Jessie Lessit granted Chris Obure a Sh2 million cash bail and two sureties of the same amount. While Obure’s co-accused Robert Bodo was released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

Further, the court ordered the suspects not to contact the family of Omwenga or any of the witnesses in the case.

Obure and his bodyguard are also required to deposit their travel documents in court and also file an affidavit showing where they will reside as the case is ongoing.

Justice Lessit also ordered them not to handle firearms until the case is heard and determined.