Citizen TV news anchor Wills Raburu has advised men going through a difficult period to allow themselves to be vulnerable.

In an interview with Jalango, Raburu noted that a majority of men don’t know how to deal with pain. He said most men suffer alone because they don’t want to accept they are in pain.

In addition to finding someone to talk to, Raburu advised men to cry if they have to and avoid turning to substance abuse.

“If you are a man out there(I have mentioned several times that men don’t know how to deal with pain) if you’re going through pain, look for a friend you can talk to, reach out to them, don’t suffer alone.

“Don’t tough yourself up ukisema niko sawa, I will drink it away, nitavuta bangi. If you are going through anything, talk to somebody, don’t suffer alone don’t be too much of a macho to accept that you are in pain. And if you must cry, make sure you cry as much as you can, but in all you do reach out for help,” said Willis.

He continued: “Number two, don’t imitate anybody be the best version of yourself that you can be and successful people look like you. And finally, God loves you and that will never change and don’t let anybody convince you otherwise, it will never change.”

During the interview, the 10 Over 10 host also declined to divulge details about his reported separation from his wife, Maryaprude.

Asked if he is dating, Willis Raburu said: “What do you mean, am I dating? Everybody knows my situation. And the only way that will be fair to talk about it is if all parties are here. But when the opportunity arises I will talk about it because, I think that there are ups and downs in everything, there is nothing that is absolutely smooth. And that’s the reason why I will talk about it eventually… when am ready…candid and raw.”