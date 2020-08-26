The American government has donated Ksh63 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and information and communications technology (ICT) equipment to the Ministry of Interior departments.

The donations, funded by the U.S. State Department Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) were on Tuesday dispatched to the National Police Service, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya Prison Services.

“The COVID-19 crisis reminds all of us of the importance of protecting both public health while also providing a safe and secure environment for all Kenyans,” U.S Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter said.

“A healthy police force is essential to achieving this objective. It is critically important that Kenyans follow public health guidelines, and it is equally important that police are able to enforce these regulations ensuring safety and respect for all,” he added.

The PPE will be distributed to prisons across the country, especially maximum and remand prisons to help Kenya in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic.

According to the US Embassy in Nairobi, over the past weeks, it delivered the PPE and ICT equipment to departments within the Ministry of Interior as follows:

On July 7, the U.S. Embassy presented forensic and telecommunications equipment to Ms. Anne Makori , Chair of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) . The equipment will be used for a call center for the public to report any police misconduct via a toll-free number .

On July 29, the U.S. Embassy presented ICT equipment to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution. The computer equipment will be used to ensure Kenya’s criminal justice sector is fair, transparent, professional, and accountable and to ensure timely and just case resolution across the criminal justice system.

On August 3, the U.S. Embassy presented ICT equipment to Mr. William Sing’oei , Director of the Joint Operations Center, Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service. The ICT equipment will be used to conduct thorough, timely, and impartial investigations of alleged police misconduct.