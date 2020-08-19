The Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has assured Kenyans that investigations are ongoing into the multi-billion shilling Covid-19 tender scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

In response to an exposé by NTV’s investigative journalist Dennis Okari on the looting of Covid-19 funds by government officials, EACC urged members of the public not to be carried away by sideshows that may water down investigations.

“We wish to reassure the public that investigations are already going on to verify these allegations with a view of taking appropriate actions against officers who may be involved in accordance with the law,” Philip Kagucia, EACC head of corporate communications, said in a statement.

EACC said the Kenya Medical Suppliers Association (KEMSA) is cooperating with the Commission to establish the “truth behind the matter.”

“We urge the members of the public not to be carried away by sideshows that may water down and pre-empt the investigations,” EACC said, adding that continued cooperation from the Kemsa board will “see the matter come to a conclusion soonest.”

It added that it had instructed KEMSA to suspend three officials to “allow for expeditious investigations”. The officials include CEO Jonah Mwangi Manjari, Charles Juma (procurement director), and Eliud Muriithi, the Director Commercial Service and Operations.

“We will continue to escalate the war against both corruption and unethical conduct in line with Chapter 6 of the Constitution, Procurement and Disposal Act, the Leadership and Integrity Act, and other laws,” said the Commission.

“There will be no sacred cows in this war,” it added.