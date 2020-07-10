One of the longest-serving comedians on ‘Churchill Show’, Zainabu Zeddy, is set to leave the show after 8 years.

Zeddy made the revelation in an interview with Jalang’o, saying that she will not be quitting comedy but will use other platforms for her skits.

She also insisted that she has not been fired, adding that it was time for her to move on after spending eight years at the NTV comedy show.

“I do not think I will be going back to Churchill Show. I have not been fired but you know there is a need for growth. I am one of the oldest comedians there,” she said.

Zeddy added that she will be performing her skits online to pave way for other young comedians to take up the Churchill Show platform.

“I am not quitting comedy. I can do it online. I joined Churchill Show about eight years ago and it is time I let others like Nasra flourish,” she said.

Recounting her journey into comedy, the mother of three said she was working at EPZ when her friends pushed her to audition for ‘Churchill Show’.

“I was working at EPZ and while hanging out with my colleagues during our lunch break, they always said I am funny and pushed me to try Churchill Show. I tried a couple of times before succeeding. After making it, I resigned from my job,” she added.

Zeddy’s announcement comes days after she sensationally accused Churchill Show’s creative director, Victor Ber, of frustrating comedians to the point of depression.

