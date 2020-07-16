Celebrity musician and philanthropist Akothee looks set to retain her accolade as one of the richest and hard working singers in the country after she started the ball rolling on her new business venture.

Akothee, who already owns a tours and travel Company(Akothee Safaris), is now set to venture into the spa business.

Taking to social media Wednesday, the mother of five shared pictures breaking ground on the project dubbed Jumba Suits & Spa. An elated Akothee noted that it was a dream come true after a decade of manifestation.

“The Groundbreaking of the Jumba Suits & Spa. May The Lord bless the works of my hands. My dream comes true After 10 years of manifestation 🙏🏾,” she wrote.

Akothee also reserved special praise for her mother whom she said plays an instrumental role in her life.

“We started with prayers And my mom read for me The book of Proverbs: 31. We then prayed and work begun 🙏🏾 I thank God for my mom in my life 🙏🏾,” she added.

The ‘Lotto’ singer also disclosed that the project is being worked on by locals from the surrounding community.

“No employee is coming from outside, apart from the expertise, the rest are from the community surrounding me, they are my first security and that’s the rule I have given to the Contractor 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

The photos of the ground-breaking and design concept for Jumbo Suites and Spa