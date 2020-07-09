Endo warrior, Njambi Koikai, is celebrating another milestone as she continues to manage the chronic condition -Thoracic Endometriosis – that she has been battling for years.

The media personality has achieved her target to add at least 14 kgs since her specialized treatment in the U.S in 2018. During her diagnosis, Njambi says she weighed 36kg.

“So during diagnosis and through treatment, I was at 36kgs. Yes, 36kgs. I was wasting away. The priority has been to see me add 14kgs to get to 50kgs. I’m heavily medicated and it hasn’t been easy,” she wrote on social media.

To hit that 50 Kgs mark, ‘Jahmby Conqueror’ had to include foods she hated into her diet, such as Avocado.

“I’ve had to incorporate foods that I’d never eat. I hated avocados with a passion but I had to train my mind to accomodate them in my taste buds. I eat all types of wild greens. Loads of fruit and alot of mashakura lol.

“I’m now at 50kgs fam. I’m excited and happy. That’s such a milestone for me,” she said.

Njambi further celebrated the milestone by honouring her mother who has been by her side.

“So today I honoured my beautiful mom who’s been my caregiver, by wearing one of her dresses that she gave me when I was in high school and her sling bag. My mom and late grandma had some serious style,” she wrote.

“I’m also celebrating my sister who graduated yesterday with a Master’s degree in Science. She did this through my sickness and all the stress we were going through. I’m super proud of my little sis.

“Anyway fam. To anyone in the same space I’ve been in, don’t give up,” added Njambi.