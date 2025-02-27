Will CBD Make My Dog Sleep?

Just like humans, dogs also suffer from insomnia, disturbed sleep cycles, and lack of energy due to not getting enough sleep. If your lovely furball is suffering from the same, then maybe it’s time to add some CBD chews or Oils to their diet.

CBD is clinically proven for its nerve-calming effects and can help your dog rest and recover properly.

Recently, Colorado Botanicals launched their pet-specific CBD oil, and it has become an instant hit among dog owners. If you are a first-time buyer and not sure about it, this article is all you need to read.

What causes sleep issues in dogs?

So, there are multiple reasons behind poor sleep quality in dogs. The leading cause is anxiety and stress when they feel isolated from the thriller owner. Or when there’s a sudden change in environment during a trip or family visit.

Just like humans, even a slight disruption in your dog’s daily routine can mess up their sleep schedule and quality. Another leading cause is pain and inflammation, which often happens in aging dogs.

Or, maybe your dog has some underlying diseases that keep it up at night. Sometimes, a poor sleep routine is an indicator that there is something wrong from within.

Maybe a disease is developing slowly, so if you find that your dog’s sleep is getting bad for no foreseeable reason, then it’s best to get in touch with a vet as soon as possible.

Oh, another reason could be loud noises. Dogs fear and panic when there are loud fireworks or ongoing storms, and it negatively impacts their sleep routine.

Is CBD safe for dogs? Can it make them sleep?

Yes, CBD is safe for dogs, and there’s enough scientific research data now to back this claim.

Just like humans, dogs also have an endocannabinoid system in their body, which is responsible for keeping a balance by modulation sleep, anxiety, stress, appetite, pain, inflammation, and other such biological/physiological functions.

CBD improves the working efficiency of this system; hence, consumers, whether it’s dog or human, experience long-lasting relief.

Anxiety and stress are the biggest culprits behind poor sleep, and CBD takes care of both by promoting the extended release of calming endocannabinoids in the body.

There are two types of dog owners: one group wants to know whether CBD will help their dog sleep better, and the second group wants to know if CBD will make their dog too sleepy or lazy. The answer to both lies in the dosing method.

If you follow weight-based dosing guidelines, your pup won’t feel extra lazy or fatigued. In regulated amounts, CBD will keep your dog’s anxiety, sleep, and fear in check and allow it to sleep on time and in a more restful way.

But if you mess up the dosage and give too much in one go, then yes, your dog can get extra lazy or too relaxed. So keep track of how your dog is reacting to CBD, and adjust the dosage accordingly.

What’s the best CBD product to improve my Dog’s sleep?

See, the underlying working mechanism of all CBD products is the same. So, as long as you buy from a reputed brand, product type won’t matter much. It boils down to what your dog prefers and it’s temperament.

Yes, some products like Oils do have better livability than CBD-infused treats, but many dogs are nit-picky when it comes to taste. Hence, they’ll pick chews over oil. Plus, with chews, you can make CBD a part of their positive reinforcement training.

If you opt for an oil, then make sure that it’s pet-specific only and doesn’t have any THC in it.

THC is not safe for animals and must be avoided at all costs. If your dog is docile and doesn’t mind you holding its jaw, you can directly drop CBD oil through Dapper in its mouth.

If your dog throws a tantrum when held, then it’s best to put the drops in their food bowl, you can sprinkle it on wet kibbles or wet food, choice is yours. Chews you can directly give them, and they’ll munch on it happily.

These CBD-rich chews are also rich in ingredients that are good for teeth and overall oral health. Also, they support natural cleaning and jaw strengthening because of the chewing mechanism involved.

Some pet parents prefer a combination of both the oils and chew, giving one in the morning or night and another after a long, playful session.

What else can I do to help my dog sleep better?

Other than CBD, you can make various lifestyle changes for your dogs to improve their sleep quality. Try to take them for long walks to burn all that extra energy, don’t let them overeat, and massage their feet, ear lobes, and belly after a long and hectic day.

Try to create a safe and calm environment by putting their favorite blankets or toys in the regular sleeping spot. Don’t make loud noises around their sleep time, as dogs are very sensitive to noise and will wake up suddenly in between sleep cycles.

You can also invest in compressing or hugging vests; it makes them feel comfortable, warm, and loved. Room temperature also plays a huge role, try to make sure that it’s not too cold or cold.

Lastly, dogs tend to pick up on their owner’s emotions. If you are too stressed or anxious around them, they’ll also feel the same and panic. So try to stay calm, and talk to them in sweet voices.

Our Final Thoughts

To sum it up, Yes, CBD can make your dog sleep if you use it in the right dosage. Too little, it won’t work, too much and it makes them very lazy. Just follow the weight-based dosage chart to make them feel CBD’s full range of healing effects.

Regular dosing will calm their anxious head, reduce stress, bring down the pain, and allow their body to gently slide into a deep restful sleep on time. If you are still worried, then get in touch with your vet first, and they’ll be able to guide you properly.

But, if you are ready to order, then go with Pet CBD Oil sold by reputable brands like Colorado Botanicals.