A stampede at the Likoni channel left several people injured on Tuesday after one of the ferries stalled during the evening rush hour.

The incident occurred after the newest ferry, MV Safari, which arrived at the Port of Mombasa on April 25, broke down after being hit by another.

Kenya Ferry Services managing director Bakari Goa said at around 3.30 pm Tuesday, MV Kwale hit MV Safari while at the mainland ramp. The impact left a hole on the side of the MV Safari, causing water to flood the engine room.

The new ferry had to be tagged to safety by one of the KPA tug boats.

The incident led to congestion at the waiting bay with users having to queue for hours as only three vessels were operational.

When the next available ferry, MV Jambo, arrived, a stampede broke out on the crowded pedestrian lane as users rushed to board.

Preliminary reports on Tuesday evening indicated that at least 13 people sustained injuries and were attended to by Kenya Red Cross personnel stationed at the Island side of the channel.

Others were rushed to various hospitals.

Kenya Ferry Services was yet to issue an official statement at the time of publishing.