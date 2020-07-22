With President Uhuru Kenyatta set to host Governors on Friday for the Fifth Extraordinary Session following a surge of COVID-19 infections, some county bosses have indicated they will ask the Head of State to re-impose the lockdown.

Last week, the Council of Governors expressed concern over the soaring number of COVID-19 infections since President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the cessation of movement order.

“In the event that the situation gets dire, individual county governments will have no choice but to, in consultation with President Uhuru Kenyatta, seek to lock down the affected counties to contain the rapid spread and protect lives,” COG Chairman Oparanya said.

His sentiments have been echoed by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui who was opposed to the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“We must not allow short economic gains to overshadow the greater public health risks,” he said.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga also joined the bandwagon saying focus should be on hotspot counties, where the disease “must be contained.”

“We will have all the facts on the table on Friday during the meeting with the President. We have been caught between a hard place and a rock but we will strive to strike a balance,” he said.

“I support Oparanya and Kinyanjui. We must decide whether to continue to allow people to walk in and out of counties, even when cases continue to rise,” Mutahi added.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said the Friday summit will consider the impact of the lockdown measures on the economy but tough decisions will have to be made.

“It will be a balancing act. The rising cases were expected but is the national government doing enough to combat the disease?” he posed.

“It is better to stay alive and suffer the economic consequences,” he added.