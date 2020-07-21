Police in Makueni County are investigating the death of a man who is alleged to have committed suicide at his girlfriend’s house in Wote town.

According to the deceased’s girlfriend, she went to bed early on Sunday night, leaving her 32-year-old boyfriend watching the football match between Manchester United and Chelsea, which ended 3-1 in favour of the latter.

The woman told detectives that she woke up at about 4 am on Monday morning, July 20, to find her boyfriend’s body hanging from the roof of the single-room house.

The deceased is said to have hanged himself using his jacket.

K24 TV reports that the woman said she did not know why the man took his life since they had not quarreled.

Police moved the man’s body to the Makueni Referral Hospital mortuary and arrested the woman for further questioning.

“Since it was a single room, this raised suspicions. We have arrested the lady to help in investigations over the boyfriend’s death. If there was foul play, the post-mortem would tell,” said Makueni Sub-County Police Commander Timothy Maina said.