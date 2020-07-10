Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture of Kenya, Amina Mohamed, is among eight candidates vying to become the next head of the World Trade Organization.

Ms Amina was one of three contenders who entered the race just before the close of nominations on Wednesday. She will be seeking to replace Brazilian Robert Azevêdo, who will be stepping down a year early at the end of August.

Amina, a former Kenyan ambassador to the WTO and the first woman to chair the WTO’s General Council in 2005, had contested against Mr Azevêdo in 2013 but lost out on a decision made by consensus among member states.

The candidates will now meet with the WTO General Council to make pitches and respond to questions. The Council will meet from July 15-17 to hear their presentations and quiz them on their plans for the global trade body.

Kenya’s Head of State, Uhuru Kenyatta, on Thursday gave a glowing recommendation of Amina Mohamed ahead of the World Trade Organization vote, describing the former Foreigh Affairs Minister as a “master consensus builder” uniquely qualified to lead the WTO at this critical time.

Read President Kenyatta’s full statement below.

Statement by: H. E Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, CGH

President and Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces

On the candidature of Amb. Amina Mohamed for the position of Director General of the World Trade Organization

Date: Thursday, 9th July, 2020

Venue: Harambee House, Nairobi

“On the 7th of July 2020, the Republic of Kenya submitted the candidature of Amb. Amina C. Mohamed for the position Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).