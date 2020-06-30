The Council of Governors (CoG) has called on Ward representatives in the country to put off their impeachment plans against county bosses and instead focus on flattening the Covid-19 curve.

CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya noted that it was unfortunate that huge resources were being channeled to kick out Governors at a time when the country is grappling with a major health crisis.

“I want to urge Members of the County Assemblies to restrain themselves in such a time and use these little resources that are now being used on impeachment to actually fight COVID-19,” he said.

“This is the time that Kenyans must come together to ensure that we flatten the curve so that normal life should resume. We want to open the economy and this cannot happen unless we all come together and fight this particular disease,” the Kakamega Governor added.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa echoed Oparanya’s sentiments saying impeachment of governors should not be the fashionable thing to do in the wake of a global health pandemic.

“There is a new trend that is happening and it has become very fashionable now to impeach governors and we are seeing more impeachment motions coming. We know of one that the Senate has been determining in Kirinyaga. We are told there is another one in Kitui,” Eugene said.

“All I want to ask as the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution is that it is your (MCAs) constitutional right as county assemblies to oversight the executive. That is a mandate that has been given to you by our Constitution. But when we are facing the coronavirus enemy, I do not think this should be the time when impeachment should be the most fashionable thing to do,” he added.

Eugene reiterated the need for county governments to work closely with the national government in mitigating the effects of coronavirus.

“Coronavirus is an enemy which we do not know when we will defeat but we know that we need each leader, whether at the national level or the county level to work together so that we can defeat this enemy. In the entire history of our nation, we have never faced an enemy as dangerous as coronavirus,”