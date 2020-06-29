David Gachuki, 20, is the founder of Kazi Finder, an app that seeks to connect service providers to clients in need. He talked to Life&Style about his hustle.

Who is David in your own words?

I’m a Christian and student at PAC University Studying diploma in ICT- awaiting my graduation. I have always had the dream of creating my own website or application since childhood. I believe in making a change in the community, something that technology will help a great deal in.

Tell us more about Kazi Finder.

Kazi Finder is a platform that connects service providers with clients around the city as faster and as easily as possible. Service providers include mechanics, plumbers, instructors, tutors, barbers, makeup artists, video vixens, home-appliances technicians, or any other service one can offer. Service providers register at a rate of Sh 200 per month.

What inspired you to come up with the idea?

It was actually through a personal experience last year in June. We needed a plumber and an electrician in one day- talk about bad luck. (Laughs). It was hard to find one at the time, especially since we wanted someone who had been referred to from a close friend or family member. The apps that were there at the time were also too hard to navigate. I saw this gap and decided to bridge it as soon as possible.

How long did it take to create the app?

Wow. Three intensive months, especially since I worked on everything by myself. I’m still developing it day by day.

How did you raise the funds to kickstart and build the app?

My parents fully supported me. They have both been very supportive of everything.

I started an online shop where I sold clothes when I left high school in 2018, which has been supporting me through university. I tried selling houses and cars when in campus as well, but only the latter was able to make me enough money to help fund Kazi Finder.

How big is your team?

I have two part-time employees. One’s role is to confirm registration of new service providers, their identification, as well as help providers if they encounter any issue. The other is an advisor who I consult on how to run the business.

What would you say makes Kazi Finder set apart from other apps and websites?

Kazi Finder is really simple to use it has a great design. Additionally, we look for clients for the service providers ourselves, instead of having to wait for them. For transparency, every service provider has to provide a photo and a copy of their identification when registering with us. In the next five years, we envision Kazi Finder to be the top website and application in Kenya and East Africa.

What challenges have you faced so far?

People have been hesitant to use apps and websites because of being scammed before. Marketing has also been a big issue because of lack of funds. We are trying to make it happen with what we have, however.

Who has been your biggest influence in the tech industry?

The industry is really big, though my biggest influencer has to be Mark Zuckerberg.

What’s your biggest motivation?

My family, who are really supportive of me. Helping others get employment is also a huge motivation on its own.

How do you stay abreast with knowledge and information on tech?

I watch YouTube for new tech videos, read articles and listen to podcasts interchangeably.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to venture out into the tech world?

You really don’t have to be a genius or the best coder to come up with something big. Also, trust the process, because it’s not easy.

Any last words?

Simple. Let’s help make Africa a home of big tech companies.