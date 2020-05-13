Immediate former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Majority Whip Susan Kihika have moved to the High Court to protest their ouster.

The Senators are suing the ruling Jubilee party, KANU, Jubilee SG Tuju and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka over the Jubilee-Kanu coalition deal and their sacking from Senate.

They argue that their removal from Jubilee leadership in the Senate is illegal. The case has been certified as urgent and will be heard on Thursday, May 14.

Meanwhile, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said his ouster is just the beginning of his political career.

“I have just started my political life. I have only been seven years in politics Mr Speaker. I believe that this is just but the morning of a political career,” Murkomen said during the Senate proceedings on Tuesday.

“There will be a brighter future…I will come back and come back big Mr Speaker.”

He added that he is not worried about losing his seat but is concerned about his staff losing their jobs.

“I am not worried about not being the majority leader. What we were defending on this side is there is the rule of law. What I have been concerned about are my staff who by a stroke of political conmanship have been left jobless,” he said.