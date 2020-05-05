Police in Yatta, Machakos County have arrested two parents and their two children for allegedly killing their kin following a row over dowry payment.

25-year-old Francis Mulwa Muthama was reportedly attacked by his parents and two sisters after demanding a share of the dowry paid for his siblings.

A police report adds that the murder incident took place at Kamweani village in Kithimani Location in Machakos County on Saturday night.

Yatta Sub-County police boss, Mary Njoki, said the deceased arrived home drunk and first demanded supper. After eating his dinner, Muthama accused his 62-year-old mother, Monica Muthama, of denying him a share of the dowry paid for his sisters.

The ensuing argument between mother and son woke up the father and two sisters who allegedly attacked Muthama with crude weapons, causing serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in Yatta.

The man’s mother reported the incident, leading to the arrest of the father, Bernard Muthama Kilundo, and sisters Mary Nduku and Teresia Nthenya.

