A section of anti-Ruto lawmakers has refuted claims that there are plans to impeach the Deputy President.

Led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Cherangany Joshua Kuttuny and his Navakholo counterpart Emmanuel Wangwe, the MPs said impeaching William Ruto is not part of the Jubilee Party agenda.

Kanini, who is said to be the author of the motion, termed the reports as far-fetched, fertile imaginations and a scheme to rouse public emotions.

“We have no motion or intentions to impeach DP Ruto; in fact it’s not part of our agenda. As Jubilee, we are focused on helping the President achieve the Big Four since he has only two years remaining,” Kega told journalists at parliament buildings on Monday.

“We are a team helping the President to deliver the Big Four, BBI and handshake,” he added.

Asked why he had been accompanied by DP’s critics Cherangany Joshua Kuttuny and Emmanuel Wangwe, Kanini said they were meeting “just for tea”.

Kuttuny echoed Kega’s sentiments saying as ‘Kieleweke faction” of the Jubilee Party, their work is to support President Kenyatta deliver on his promises to Kenyans.

“One of the President’s agenda is to not to impeach his deputy. As his troops, we have no such instructions to do and we do not intend to go that route,” the Cherangany lawmaker said.

Kieni, who is poised to take over the National Assembly Majority leader’s seat from Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, said those spreading such information are seeking sympathy from Kenyans for discrediting and disrespecting the president.

This comes after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, a DP ally, alleged that the Kieni lawmaker had drafted a motion to impeach Ruto.