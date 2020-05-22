The Ministry of Health has projected that Kenya’s Covid-19 cases will peak between August and September, with about 200 new cases per day.

Speaking during the daily virus briefing at Afya House on Thursday, Director General Patrick Amoth said Kenyans shouldn’t be surprised because the modeling used keeps on changing based on different variables in place.

“If we continue with the measures that have been put in place as of today, the peak period will be in August and September where its likely for us to report 200 cases plus a day,” said Dr Amoth.

“Remember modeling keeps on changing based on the variables you input and our wish is to continue with the existing measures because they have ensured our hospitals have not been overrun,” he added.

Dr. Amoth urged Kenyans to continue observing the laid out directives, which he said have been key in containing the spread of the virus.

“We could be reporting between 200 and 300 cases per day in the months of August and September that are our peak…if we test 4,000 samples and get 100 positive cases, it should not surprise us…we must observe guidelines and other measures…” he said.

On Thursday, Kenya recorded 80 new cases bringing the total to 1,109.

The youngest case is a six-month-old baby, Health CS Kagwe said.

There have been 375 recoveries and 50 fatalities since the first case was reported in the country.