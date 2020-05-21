Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has been identified as the politician with Covid-19.

According to The Star newspaper, the Bishop Margaret is currently admitted in a city hospital. She reportedly requires assisted oxygen to keep her alive.

It is unclear whether the politician is on a ventilator or just an oxygen concentrator which would mean a less serious infection.

The same newspaper reports that Margaret fell ill after hosting a group of 18 people at her house recently. From this crowd, 8 have also been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The news comes on a day when Kenya recorded its highest single day rise in infections, with 80 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.