Authorities in Lamu County have destroyed at least 70 sacks of miraa estimated to be worth Sh25 million.

Kenya Navy soldiers on patrol on the Indian Ocean intercepted two boats ferrying the consignment to Somalia at Barakuda area on Tuesday.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the navy officers then handed the consignment over to the Kenya Coast Guard Service, who then ferried it to Ras Kitau beach on Manda Island, where the stimulant was set ablaze.

“The culprits claimed they were transporting the herbs to Kiunga Town which is on the border of Lamu with Somalia. But we’re aware of their secret businesses of ferrying it into Somalia…People should know that we have an active ban on miraa across Lamu County as we try to curb the spread of coronavirus to this region,” said Mr Macharia.

The commissioner maintained that the ban on miraa in Lamu will be in place until Covid-19 is contained the country.

“We are grateful for the hawk-eyed efforts of our Kenya Navy soldiers who were able to stop such a huge consignment from crossing our borders into Somalia,” Macharia said.

“Coronavirus is not a joke and so I don’t understand why people can’t do as they are told so we can all stay safe and alive.”

Mr Macharia banned the entry and sale of miraa in the county on April 1, 2020 as part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.