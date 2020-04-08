Kenyan hitmaker Naiboi has responded to allegations that he refused to pay producer iLogos for work done on over 10 tracks.

In a demand letter dated April 6, 2020, the’Sondeka’ hitmaker gave iLogos a 48-hour ultimatum to apologise and unconditionally withdraw all strikes against his YouTube channel.

“We have hereby been instructed by our client to demand the following from you; that you cease and desist from making any defamatory statements against him on any platform; That you furnish him with all his content in your possession with immediate effect,” the letter reads in part.

Through his lawyer David Katee, Naiboi alleged that Ilogos lied about losing some of the songs he produced for him in 2017.

“In 2017, you produced a sound recording for him in which he authored and recorded a chorus for the same but this also you claimed was lost with the rest but it resurfaced last week when a song was released by another artist.

“It is from the foregoing that our client states that you lied about losing his songs and you went ahead and sold the same recording and the chorus to another artist by the name Arrow Bwoy knowing very well that it belonged to our client. Arrow Bowy went ahead and did the verses and released the song which premiered last week containing the same sound recording and chorus but going by the name Toto.”

Ilogos had claimed that Naiboi ignored his calls for payment, a move that forced him to sell some of the unreleased tracks.

The producer added that YouTube has pulled down all the songs he produced for Naiboi because of the payment issue.