As the world continues to celebrate medical workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, media personality Lindah Ogutu has reserved special praise for Kenyan medics after one of her friends tested positive for the virus.

Through a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday, the KTN newscaster narrated the sequence of events from when her friend developed COVID-19 symptoms.

“A friend has just been released from Mbagathi hospital. She is now free of #coronavirus. So, People, this is a happy me and a salute to health workers in Kenya… This is why: She had some symptoms and went for a test.

“She was told the results will take some time and was told to check the next day… So she got up the next day and went to work the following day. Meanwhile, her results came out positive and the guys called in a team from @MOH_Kenya(Ministry of Health),” she tweeted.

Ogutu said her friend started getting calls from strange numbers that turned out to be the rapid response team.

“They introduced themselves, asked where she was and asked her to stay put (She says they were really nice on phone). They did not tell her why they were looking for her though,” Linda tweeted.

Adding: “When they finally got to her, they sat her down, told her about her results and reassured her…Asked her not to panic. Told her they needed to take her to an isolation centre. They gave her a mask and walked her to the car.”

The matter, however, got a bit complicated given that Ogutu’s friend has a 9 y.o child who was home.

“That was her main worry, whether or not the baby was okay. So as the team took her to Mbagathi, another was dispatched to the baby. Meanwhile, she called a friend to take care of the baby. The baby was tested, was okay. So baby was left with the friend. But here is the thing people. Guys from @MOH_Kenya have been checking on the baby EVERYDAY…Every SINGLE DAY people…since the mum was picked. And they would tell her baby is okay,” recalled Ogutu.

The journalist expressed her gratitude to the team that handled her friend, stating that Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has a good team behind him.

Here’s Linda Ogutu’s full thread: