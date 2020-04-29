Diamond Platnumz says he contacted Zari Hassan after the Ugandan businesswoman referred to him as a deadbeat dad to their two children.

This week, Zari poured cold water on Diamond’s pledge to pay three months’ rent for 500 families, saying the musician was busy pleasing people yet he doesn’t provide for his children.

“… but you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep, if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You’re selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us,” she wrote on Instastories.

Speaking to Wasafi on Monday, Diamond said he saw Zari’s remark and reached out to her for the first time in a while.

“Zari and I have not been talking, which is normal after we broke up. We have been communicating through a lawyer, but when I saw her comment, I sent her a message and talked to her,” he said.

Noting that he respects the mother of five, Diamond added: “She is special since she made me a dad. We have talked for the first time and realised maybe there has been miscommunication between our lawyers, which we solved, and after this corona pandemic, we will resolve on how we will raise our children together.”

RELATED: Diamond Rubbishes Zari’s Allegations of Neglecting Their Children For 9 Months