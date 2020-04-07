The Atheists In Kenya Society (AIK) is calling for the arrest of Catholic Church Priests who conducted Palm Sunday mass on April 5.

AIK President Harrison Mumia says the priests violated the social distancing rule directed by the government over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press statement to the media, Mr Mumia said that Cardinal Bishop John Njue disregarded the social distancing rule after one of the priests held a microphone next to him.

Mumia also argued that the priests did not observe the one-meter rule while administering the Holy Communion at the Holy Family Basilica.

“For instance, one of the priests was seen holding a microphone next to Cardinal John Njue using his hand. During the mass, we also observed that the priests stood less than one meter away from each other while administering the holy communion,” the statement reads in part.

Citing the recent arrest of 15 athletes who were found training in Elgeyo Marakwet, Mumia said the clergy should not be given preferential treatment.

“We expect the Catholic Church to lead the way in the fight against coronavirus. The leadership of the Catholic Church should take a leading role in practicing social distancing so that Kenyans, many of whom are Christians can heed the calls to stay far enough away from each other,” said Mumia.

“We are calling for the arrest of the Catholic Church leadership that conducted the mass at Holy Family Basillica today, including His Eminence, Cardinal Bishop John Njue.”