In December last year, American superstar Selena Gomez was in Kenya.

The Heart Wants What It Wants singer spent about 10 days in the country without much of a media fuss.

“I have so much to share about my trip to Kenya. I wanted to be in every single moment so I’ll share so much more when I get home. This trip was about others, which makes it way more meaningful. Serving is the greatest gift.

“I will share so many of these stories and voices. Voices need to be heard. We are working on something so special that will hopefully change so many lives. This is all I can post for now,” she posted on Instagram then.

Selena combined both humanitarian works and sight seeing.

During her trip, she got the opportunity to see first hand the status of education, especially where the girl child is involved. She didn’t like what she saw.

Yesterday, the 27 year old posted a video on her social media pages reminding President Uhuru Kenyatta of a pledge he made in 2018 at the Global Citizen event, to increase funding for education to 30% of our national budget.

Selena urged Uhuru to follow up on that promise. Watch that video below.