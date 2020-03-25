In a bid to fund the war on Coronavirus(Covid-19), Nandi county officials led by Governor Stephen Sang have agreed to take pay cuts for at least two months.

Speaking after meeting with his Cabinet members, the governor said he and his deputy Yulita Cheruiyot will slash their salaries by 30% for the months of March and April.

Governor Sang added that County Secretary, the County Executive Committee Members and the Chief Officers agreed to take a 25% pay cut for the same period.

“The resultant amount of money will be channeled into the emergency fund account to enable us continuously procure additional and any urgently needed medical supplies and items in response to the current emergency,” said the governor.

Sang also directed all health workers pursuing postgraduate studies and other cadres to report back to work for training on how to combat Covid-19.

He also asked all those currently on annual leave to return to their respective health facilities for further directions.

“Those taking their courses at the University of Nairobi School of Medicine are hereby directed to report to the health chief officer, those at Moi University taking their registrar courses should report to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital CEO for training,” Sang announced.

The county CEO further assured residents that water would be availed to them throughout this period. He warned the Kapsabet Nandi Water Service Company (KANAWASCO) against disconnecting water supply in the county.

“We wish to further assure the public of our continuous provision of water and sanitation services especially during this time of the highly infectious COVID-19 disease,” he said.

“In this regard, KANAWASCO is hereby directed not to cut any water supplies to homes and business premises for whatever reason. Users are however strongly advised to regularize their accounts with the company to avoid incurring huge penalties resulting from non-payment of their water bills.”