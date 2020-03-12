Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa is not happy about using public transport after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations impounded his vehicles.

To this effect, Echesa on Wednesday petitioned the court to have his Range Rover (Reg No KCR 786H) released to him.

Through his lawyer, Bryan Khaemba, Echesa claims he has been subjected to embarrassment and loss of dignity as a result of using public service vehicles.

“The respondents’ continued confiscation of the vehicle has subjected me to embarrassment and loss of dignity because I am now forced to use public transport, and even sometimes travel on foot,” Echesa’s application read in part.

“The respondents are required by law to protect my dignity. They have, however, subjected my car to vandalism and rot where it is impounded at the DCI headquarters,” he added.

The embattled Ex-CS also furnished the court with documents to prove he paid Sh23 million for the motor vehicle.

The sale agreement indicated that Echesa deposited Sh10 million in Qutbi Investment Limited’s bank account. A similar amount was later paid to the car dealer before he was fully awarded ownership.

The remaining amount was to be paid in installments for five months. The vehicle was handed over to Echesa on September 4, 2018.

Echesa also wants his two pistols – a Beretta 92 and a Ceska pistol – released into his custody pending the hearing of the case. He argued that his life could be in danger, and needed the pistols for security.

Milimani Principal Magistrate set the hearing of the case for March 23, after the prosecution confirmed receiving a copy of the application.