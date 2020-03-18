Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested an employee from Kenya Power after he allegedly demanded Ksh.300,000 bribe to reconnect electricity for a former MCA.

The EACC sleuths are said to have been trailing the suspect, Francis Macharia, since March 16.

He had allegedly negotiated with ex-Mutithi Ward MCA Jinaro Jamumothe to reduce the bribe amount to Ksh 50,000.

The former ward rep had reported that his electricity line was disconnected four weeks ago. He then requested to have it reconnected into a three-phase line instead of single-phase line at Kagio, Kirinyaga.

EACC Central region boss Charles Rasugu said Mr Macharia was arrested at the premises of the former MCA.

Rasugu said the suspect will be arraigned after investigations are completed.

Kenya Power manager for Kirinyaga County Mr Kipruto Ruto confirmed that Macharia is a meter reader at the Kerugoya offices.